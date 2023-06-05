AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,924 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 394,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

