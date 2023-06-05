Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 603,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $82,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

AEM stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

