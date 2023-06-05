Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 5.6 %

AIN stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.