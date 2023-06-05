Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 9,692.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

