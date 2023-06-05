Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,240,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 218,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $12,225,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

ALLY stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

