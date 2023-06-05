Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 218.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 362.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

