Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -366.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,767. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

