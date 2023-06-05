ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $79,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

