Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,879 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 473,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 220.8% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

