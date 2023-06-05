Amalgamated Bank Acquires 123 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 327,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 245.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

