Amalgamated Bank Acquires 155 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

