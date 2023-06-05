Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,764 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

