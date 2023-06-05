Amalgamated Bank Acquires 30,260 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

