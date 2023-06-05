Amalgamated Bank Acquires 393 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,156 shares of company stock worth $3,930,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

