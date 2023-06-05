Amalgamated Bank Acquires 507 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

