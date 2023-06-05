Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 96,769 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $218,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $15,584,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $14,372,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $10,133,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXO opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

