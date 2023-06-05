Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

