Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FULT opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.