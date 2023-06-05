Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,210 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE:MP opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

