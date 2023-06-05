Amalgamated Bank Buys 38,072 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 218.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 362.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447,424 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.22 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

