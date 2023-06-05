Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ATI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ATI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

