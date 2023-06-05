Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NEU stock opened at $409.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.48. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $409.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

