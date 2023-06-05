Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.77 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

