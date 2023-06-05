Amalgamated Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $692.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $694.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

