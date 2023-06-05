Amalgamated Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

