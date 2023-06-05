Amalgamated Bank Has $1.67 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 473 shares of company stock valued at $309,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.2 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

FCNCA stock opened at $1,298.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,094.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.