Amalgamated Bank Has $1.70 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.03 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

