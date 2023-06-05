Amalgamated Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

