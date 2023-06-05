Amalgamated Bank Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.