Amalgamated Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $98.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $183.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

