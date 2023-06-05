Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,333,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.