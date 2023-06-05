Amalgamated Bank Has $1.93 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

