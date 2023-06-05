Amalgamated Bank Has $2.05 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

