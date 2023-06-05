Amalgamated Bank Has $2.11 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 595.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,320,000 after buying an additional 1,304,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $17,790,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 5.5 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

