Amalgamated Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FHI opened at $35.87 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,618. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

