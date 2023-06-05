Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 1,475,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.18 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.