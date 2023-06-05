Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Avient worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.44 on Monday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

