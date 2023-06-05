Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,184 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

