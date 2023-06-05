Amalgamated Bank Purchases 155 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

