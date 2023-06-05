Amalgamated Bank Purchases 22,724 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,957,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,357,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5 %

CG opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

