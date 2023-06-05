Amalgamated Bank Purchases 27,001 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
Huntsman Stock Up 6.7 %
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.