Amalgamated Bank Purchases 485 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $85.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

