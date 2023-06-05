Amalgamated Bank Purchases 55,269 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.40 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

