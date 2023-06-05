Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,379 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $8,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 172,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 226,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

