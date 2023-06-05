Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
PSTG stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.
PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.
