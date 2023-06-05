Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BILL by 17,470.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BILL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 354,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BILL by 184.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 196,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $107.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

