Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,106,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,586,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 275,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,679,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

