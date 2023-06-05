Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,670 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $63.86 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

