Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,316 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

