Amalgamated Bank Sells 254 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $44.59 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.